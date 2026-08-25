Stan Stuka Returns to Dole as VP-Commercial

He previously worked at the fruit company 2007-2020 in marketing roles.
Aug. 25, 2026
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Stan Stuka is returning to Dole Packaged Foods as vice president-commercial. In this newly created role, he will lead a unified sales and marketing organization at Dole’s headquarters in Westlake Village, Calif.

Stuka worked at Dole 2007-2020 in various roles, the last as senior director of marketing for the shelf stable business. He will report directly to Hidehiro Tanabe, president of Dole Packaged Foods U.S.

In all, Stuka has more than 20 years of experience across the consumer packaged goods, biotechnology, and consulting industries, starting at his family’s sports memorabilia store, then on to jobs at Amgen, Dole and Del Monte.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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