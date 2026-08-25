Stan Stuka Returns to Dole as VP-Commercial

Stan Stuka is returning to Dole Packaged Foods as vice president-commercial. In this newly created role, he will lead a unified sales and marketing organization at Dole’s headquarters in Westlake Village, Calif.

Stuka worked at Dole 2007-2020 in various roles, the last as senior director of marketing for the shelf stable business. He will report directly to Hidehiro Tanabe, president of Dole Packaged Foods U.S.

In all, Stuka has more than 20 years of experience across the consumer packaged goods, biotechnology, and consulting industries, starting at his family’s sports memorabilia store, then on to jobs at Amgen, Dole and Del Monte.