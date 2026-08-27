Kettle Cuisine Appoints Peter Hall as Chief Executive Officer

Kettle Cuisine on Aug. 26 announced Peter Hall was hired away from Kraft Heinz Co. to be CEO, replacing Liam McClennon, who retired in July after 11 years with the company.

Hall spent more than 12 years at Kraft Heinz, where he led businesses across multiple geographies and spanning retail and foodservice. Most recently, he was president of the largest business unit that had approximately $7 billion in revenue and 12 manufacturing facilities. In that role, Hall oversaw a portfolio of iconic brands including Heinz, Kraft and Philadelphia.

The announcement was made by equity firm L Catterton, one of Kettle Cuisine’s investors. Founded in 1986, Kettle Cuisine makes refrigerated and frozen soups, broths, sauces, sides and entrées for both retail and foodservice. The company operates four production facilities across the U.S.