Kettle Cuisine Appoints Peter Hall as Chief Executive Officer

He leaves Kraft Heinz; replaces retiring Liam McClennon at the soup-maker.
Aug. 27, 2026
Add Us On Google
6a9084da15a8e6fcd4d6bd07 Soupadobestock 170006771 Edited

Kettle Cuisine on Aug. 26 announced Peter Hall was hired away from Kraft Heinz Co. to be CEO, replacing Liam McClennon, who retired in July after 11 years with the company.

Hall spent more than 12 years at Kraft Heinz, where he led businesses across multiple geographies and spanning retail and foodservice. Most recently, he was president of the largest business unit that had approximately $7 billion in revenue and 12 manufacturing facilities. In that role, Hall oversaw a portfolio of iconic brands including Heinz, Kraft and Philadelphia.

The announcement was made by equity firm L Catterton, one of Kettle Cuisine’s investors. Founded in 1986, Kettle Cuisine makes refrigerated and frozen soups, broths, sauces, sides and entrées for both retail and foodservice. The company operates four production facilities across the U.S.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Compact TIG and Stick Welders That Boost Performance
Sponsored
Laser Welding: How It Works and When to Use It
Sponsored