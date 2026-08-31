Maple Syrup Maker Runamok Hires Two Top Executives

As it turns 10 years old, Vermont maple syrup company Runamok hired two chief-level executives, a CEO and CMO, to replace company founders.

Ashley Wainer, who has served as Runamok's fractional president and CFO for the past three years, is now CEO. She previously held executive roles at Vermont Gas Systems and KPMG.

Kelly Murnaghan joins as chief marketing officer, after leading marketing for Burton Snowboards, Vans, Converse, Lagunitas Brewing Co., and, most recently, Shady Rays.

Runamok co-founders Laura and Eric Sorkin transition into strategic leadership roles. The company operates from a 55,000-sq.-ft. facility in Fairfax, Vt., making barrel-aged, smoked and infused maple syrups.