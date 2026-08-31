Maple Syrup Maker Runamok Hires Two Top Executives

Ashley Wainer is named CEO and Kelly Murnaghan as CMO, replacing founders Laura and Eric Sorkin.
Aug. 31, 2026
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As it turns 10 years old, Vermont maple syrup company Runamok hired two chief-level executives, a CEO and CMO, to replace company founders.

Ashley Wainer, who has served as Runamok's fractional president and CFO for the past three years, is now CEO. She previously held executive roles at Vermont Gas Systems and KPMG.

Kelly Murnaghan joins as chief marketing officer, after leading marketing for Burton Snowboards, Vans, Converse, Lagunitas Brewing Co., and, most recently, Shady Rays.

Runamok co-founders Laura and Eric Sorkin transition into strategic leadership roles. The company operates from a 55,000-sq.-ft. facility in Fairfax, Vt., making barrel-aged, smoked and infused maple syrups.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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