Chelten House Products Names Fourth-Gen Family Member to CEO Post

Chelten House Products, a fourth-generation processor of premium, organic sauces, dressings, marinades, and other culinary products for private label and co-manufacturing customers, has named Jason Dabrow to be its new chief executive officer, taking over for his father, Steve Dabrow, who will remain on as chairman.

The 80-year-old, Swedesboro, N.J.-based company will continue to build upon its position “running behind the scenes,” as it called it in the announcement, with its products sold in more than 30,000 stores across the U.S. under its customers’ own brand names. Chelten House employs more than 500 people across more than 500,000 sq. ft. of production and warehouse space.

Jason Dabrow has served as president and chief operating officer since 2020, and he joined the family business more than 20 years ago. During his most recent role, Chelten House grew more than 50%. He led the construction and opening of the company’s expansion to a greenfield plant in Nevada. Jason started two decades ago on the plant floor and has held leadership roles across manufacturing, supply chain, quality, sales and people operations.

Taking Jason Dabrow’s place as chief operations officer will be Chris Sorensen, who spent the last decade in senior operational leadership at Chelten House, and served as an executive with a publicly traded decorative packaging company prior to that.