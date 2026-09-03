Good Culture Cottage Cheese Adds Kirk Jensen as Chief Operating Officer

Cottage cheese-maker Good Culture continued building its executive team, on Sept. 2 naming Kirk Jensen as chief operating officer. He joins Samantha Famous, chief people officer, and Sofia Salvadore, chief of staff, who were appointed to their respective roles earlier this year.

Jensen brings more than two decades of operations leadership in packaged foods, including six years as chief operating officer and chief supply chain officer at Sovos Brands, where he played a key role in scaling Rao’s and helping the company surpass $1 billion in net sales before its 2024 acquisition by Campbell’s. He most recently served as COO of The Honest Kitchen, where he remains an advisor, and previously held leadership roles at Snyder’s-Lance, Diamond Foods and Frito-Lay.

Good Culture claims explosive growth with its products available in nearly 13,000 retailers nationwide. Investment firm L Catterton early this year bought a majority stake in the company, and in June Good Culture partnered with Michigan Milk Producers Assn. to begin production at a jointly owned production facility in Remus, Mich., dedicated to manufacturing cottage cheese.