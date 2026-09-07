Hershey Promotes CFO From Within

Hershey Co. this week promoted Dave Hulays to new chief financial officer, succeeding Steve Voskuil, who’s retiring. Hulays was senior vice president of finance.

Since joining Hershey in 2012 as VP-finance for Canada, Hulays has taken on progressively broader financial responsibilities across the company, both within the U.S. and internationally. Before joining Hershey, he spent 15 years at Procter & Gamble in P&G's North American and international businesses.

Voskuil, who has led Hershey's finance organization for the past seven years, announced his intent to retire in early 2027. He immediately moves into the role of SVP-strategic projects, focused on initiatives for the CEO and board while ensuring a seamless transition with Hulays.