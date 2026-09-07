Hershey Promotes CFO From Within

Dave Hulays ascends to chief financial officer with the retirement of Steve Voskuil.
Sept. 7, 2026
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Hershey Co. this week promoted Dave Hulays to new chief financial officer, succeeding Steve Voskuil, who’s retiring. Hulays was senior vice president of finance.

Since joining Hershey in 2012 as VP-finance for Canada, Hulays has taken on progressively broader financial responsibilities across the company, both within the U.S. and internationally. Before joining Hershey, he spent 15 years at Procter & Gamble in P&G's North American and international businesses.

Voskuil, who has led Hershey's finance organization for the past seven years, announced his intent to retire in early 2027. He immediately moves into the role of SVP-strategic projects, focused on initiatives for the CEO and board while ensuring a seamless transition with Hulays.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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