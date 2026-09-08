Gunnar Sigge of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Is New IFT President

Gunnar Sigge, an associate professor and head of the Dept. of Food Science at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, on Sept. 1 took over as president of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), the organization of food scientists. He succeeds Peggy Poole.

Sigge has been an active volunteer at IFT for many years, including serving on the IFT Board of Directors from 2021-2024. In addition to the affiliated South African Assn. for Food Science and Technology, he has also been involved with such scientific organizations as the International Water Assn., the Institute of Packaging South Africa, the Water Institute of South Africa and the South African Society for Dairy Technology.

Jeffrey Varcoe, senior vice president of science and technical excellence at J.M. Smucker Co., is president-elect and will begin his term on Sept. 1, 2027. All IFT presidents serve for one year.