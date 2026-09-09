Michael Weber Named VP of Coffee R&D at Keurig Dr Pepper

He leaves Mondelez International after 24 years to join the new, global coffee business, which should be spun off soon from KDP.
Sept. 9, 2026
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Michael Weber is leaving Mondelez International to become vice president of North America R&D at the coffee operating unit of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

He’s joining KDP at a time when the company has just acquired JDE Peet's global coffee business and is combining it with the Keurig half of KDP to form a new, global, all-coffee company – still unnamed. Last we heard, KDP still expects to split in two by the end of this year.

Weber said in his LinkedIn profile he’s spent 24 years at Mondelez “working across R&D, engineering, business development, mergers & acquisitions, and sustainability.” His last title there was senior director of sustainability, climate & environment and global sustainability, but earlier in his career he spent 10 years in coffee R&D at Kraft Foods, half of which became Mondelez.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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