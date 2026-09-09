Michael Weber Named VP of Coffee R&D at Keurig Dr Pepper

Michael Weber is leaving Mondelez International to become vice president of North America R&D at the coffee operating unit of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

He’s joining KDP at a time when the company has just acquired JDE Peet's global coffee business and is combining it with the Keurig half of KDP to form a new, global, all-coffee company – still unnamed. Last we heard, KDP still expects to split in two by the end of this year.

Weber said in his LinkedIn profile he’s spent 24 years at Mondelez “working across R&D, engineering, business development, mergers & acquisitions, and sustainability.” His last title there was senior director of sustainability, climate & environment and global sustainability, but earlier in his career he spent 10 years in coffee R&D at Kraft Foods, half of which became Mondelez.