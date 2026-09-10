Protein2O Names Mark Rappaport its CEO

Protein2O, a Chicago maker of clear protein drinks, on Sept. 8 named Mark Rappaport its CEO and a member of its board of directors, alongside a new growth investment in the business.

“Together, the new leadership and investment mark the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for Protein2O, focused on accelerating growth and building a bold innovation and brand roadmap,” the company said.

Rappaport has more than two decades of experience building and scaling beverage and consumer brands, most recently as global chief commercial officer of Congo Brands, which includes Alani Nu. He previously held leadership roles at Red Bull.

The new investment – which the company did not specify – “will support the company's next phase of growth, including brand building, retail development, organizational capabilities and an expanded innovation pipeline designed to bring clear protein to more consumers, occasions and formats.”