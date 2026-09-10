Protein2O Names Mark Rappaport its CEO

He’s worked with Alani Nu and Red Bull; the clear protein beverage company also hints at new investment in the business.
Sept. 10, 2026
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Protein2O, a Chicago maker of clear protein drinks, on Sept. 8 named Mark Rappaport its CEO and a member of its board of directors, alongside a new growth investment in the business.

“Together, the new leadership and investment mark the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for Protein2O, focused on accelerating growth and building a bold innovation and brand roadmap,” the company said.

Rappaport has more than two decades of experience building and scaling beverage and consumer brands, most recently as global chief commercial officer of Congo Brands, which includes Alani Nu. He previously held leadership roles at Red Bull.

The new investment – which the company did not specify – “will support the company's next phase of growth, including brand building, retail development, organizational capabilities and an expanded innovation pipeline designed to bring clear protein to more consumers, occasions and formats.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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