Ocean Spray Names Two New C-Level Executives

The agricultural cooperative will have a new chief strategy & transformation officer as well as a new chief supply chain officer.
Sept. 22, 2026
2 min read
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Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has appointed a new chief strategy & transformation officer and a new chief supply chain officer, according to a release from the agricultural cooperative.

Kevin Zidron will take the role of chief strategy & transformation officer, leading the enterprise strategy, transformation, value capture, project management, commercial strategy and insights. He previously served in leadership roles at Nestlé Health Science, Vital Proteins and Kraft Heinz, where he led enterprise strategy, commercial transformation, business optimization and growth initiatives across North American and global businesses, the company said.

Meanwhile, Brad Hartzell becomes chief supply chain officer, taking over from the retiring Earl Larson. Larson will retire at the end of September after nearly 22 years with the cooperative.

Hartzell has led manufacturing, supply chain and operations across global consumer products and ingredients businesses over more than 25 years in his career. He most recently was chief operating officer, Beauty & Body Solutions, for KDC/ONE Development Corp. Inc. He also was chief operating officer for NovaTaste, and had spent 18 years with International Flavors & Fragrances, reaching the role of vice president, Operations, Flavors North America, while there.

These two appointments come during the start of its annual cranberry harvest season, and as a result of president and CEO Abigail Buckwalter’s advancement of key priorities after her first few months at the reins of the cooperative.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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