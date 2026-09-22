Ocean Spray Names Two New C-Level Executives

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has appointed a new chief strategy & transformation officer and a new chief supply chain officer, according to a release from the agricultural cooperative.

Kevin Zidron will take the role of chief strategy & transformation officer, leading the enterprise strategy, transformation, value capture, project management, commercial strategy and insights. He previously served in leadership roles at Nestlé Health Science, Vital Proteins and Kraft Heinz, where he led enterprise strategy, commercial transformation, business optimization and growth initiatives across North American and global businesses, the company said.

Meanwhile, Brad Hartzell becomes chief supply chain officer, taking over from the retiring Earl Larson. Larson will retire at the end of September after nearly 22 years with the cooperative.

Hartzell has led manufacturing, supply chain and operations across global consumer products and ingredients businesses over more than 25 years in his career. He most recently was chief operating officer, Beauty & Body Solutions, for KDC/ONE Development Corp. Inc. He also was chief operating officer for NovaTaste, and had spent 18 years with International Flavors & Fragrances, reaching the role of vice president, Operations, Flavors North America, while there.

These two appointments come during the start of its annual cranberry harvest season, and as a result of president and CEO Abigail Buckwalter’s advancement of key priorities after her first few months at the reins of the cooperative.