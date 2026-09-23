Victoriano Perez Mies Joins McCain Foods as Chief Manufacturing and Operations Officer

McCain Foods hired Victoriano Perez Mies as its new chief manufacturing and operations officer, according to his LinkedIn page.

“After 17 incredible years at PepsiCo, the time has come to say goodbye and embark on a new adventure,” Mies wrote.

That LinkedIn profile lists his new duties as “Global Head of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Engineering, EHS, Quality, Procurement and Operations.”

Mies started at PepsiCo in September 2008 as a production manager in Spain. He received a number of promotions and assignments, last of which was senior vice president of supply chain for Europe in the Geneva office, a job he held since January 2025.