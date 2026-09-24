Sargento Makes Executive Appointments Across Manufacturing and Innovation

Rod Hogan, Sargento’s longtime senior vice president of innovation, has announced his intent to retire in January. As a result, the company made several executive changes, most promotions of current employees.

Holly Baumgart succeeds Hogan as senior vice president of innovation. She’s been with Sargento in various roles since 2016 and most recently was vice president of new platform development.

Tim Finnerty, who’s been with the company since June, becomes vice president of food safety and quality. He was vice president of food safety, quality and regulatory affairs at DO & CO for North America.

Steve Cahoon, a 15-year company veteran, is now vice president of strategic sourcing. Previously, he was vice president of manufacturing. Replacing Cahoon in that role is Jack Lindsay, who leaves Danone North America as vice president-operations business lead.