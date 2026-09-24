Sargento Makes Executive Appointments Across Manufacturing and Innovation

Holly Baumgart succeeds Rod Hogan, who will retire as senior vice president of innovation, plus 3 more appointments.
Sept. 24, 2026
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Rod Hogan, Sargento’s longtime senior vice president of innovation, has announced his intent to retire in January. As a result, the company made several executive changes, most promotions of current employees.

Holly Baumgart succeeds Hogan as senior vice president of innovation. She’s been with Sargento in various roles since 2016 and most recently was vice president of new platform development.

Tim Finnerty, who’s been with the company since June, becomes vice president of food safety and quality. He was vice president of food safety, quality and regulatory affairs at DO & CO for North America.

Steve Cahoon, a 15-year company veteran, is now vice president of strategic sourcing. Previously, he was vice president of manufacturing. Replacing Cahoon in that role is Jack Lindsay, who leaves Danone North America as vice president-operations business lead.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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