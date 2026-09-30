Horizon Family Brands Promotes Scott Wallace to Chief Customer Officer

Wallace will oversee customer strategy and partnerships for the private equity-owned organic dairy business.
Sept. 30, 2026
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Horizon Family Brands this week promoted Scott Wallace, currently a senior vice president, to chief customer officer.

The expanded role will allow Wallace to partner across sales, marketing, operations and brand teams to deepen customer engagement, identify opportunities for shared growth and ensure Horizon Family Brands continues to deliver meaningful value both to customers and consumers, the company said.

Wallace joined Horizon Family Brands in November 2023 as vice president of sales, moving to senior vice president in 2025. Before joining, he held leadership roles at Danone, Viega LLC, Kellogg Co. and Procter & Gamble.

Horizon was a pioneering organic milk company late in the previous century. It came to be owned by WhiteWave Foods, which came to be owned by Danone, which in 2024 sold Horizon Organic and Wallaby yogurt to Platinum Equity. It’s since added the Maple Hill Creamery brand.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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