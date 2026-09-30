Horizon Family Brands Promotes Scott Wallace to Chief Customer Officer

Horizon Family Brands this week promoted Scott Wallace, currently a senior vice president, to chief customer officer.

The expanded role will allow Wallace to partner across sales, marketing, operations and brand teams to deepen customer engagement, identify opportunities for shared growth and ensure Horizon Family Brands continues to deliver meaningful value both to customers and consumers, the company said.

Wallace joined Horizon Family Brands in November 2023 as vice president of sales, moving to senior vice president in 2025. Before joining, he held leadership roles at Danone, Viega LLC, Kellogg Co. and Procter & Gamble.

Horizon was a pioneering organic milk company late in the previous century. It came to be owned by WhiteWave Foods, which came to be owned by Danone, which in 2024 sold Horizon Organic and Wallaby yogurt to Platinum Equity. It’s since added the Maple Hill Creamery brand.