Hormel Promotes Aaron Asmus, Lisa Selk in R&D Roles

Hormel Foods this week made two vice president-level promotions in its research and development department: Aaron Asmus to vice president of R&D and Lisa Selk as vice president of growth and innovation, within R&D.

Asmus will lead all functions within the company’s R&D organization and report to Kevin Myers, senior vice president of R&D and food safety and quality. Asmus has been with Hormel more than 17 years.

Selk will report to Asmus and will be focused on growth, innovation and the connection of R&D to consumers and the company’s brands. She’s been with the company since 1998, including two years when she was president/CEO of Hormel’s CytoSport Inc. business until it was sold to PepsiCo in 2019.

The appointments of Asmus and Selk are effective Oct. 26.