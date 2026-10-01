Hormel Promotes Aaron Asmus, Lisa Selk in R&D Roles

Asmus promoted to vice president of R&D; Lisa Selk named vice president of growth and innovation.
Oct. 1, 2026
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Hormel Foods this week made two vice president-level promotions in its research and development department: Aaron Asmus to vice president of R&D and Lisa Selk as vice president of growth and innovation, within R&D.

Asmus will lead all functions within the company’s R&D organization and report to Kevin Myers, senior vice president of R&D and food safety and quality. Asmus has been with Hormel more than 17 years.

Selk will report to Asmus and will be focused on growth, innovation and the connection of R&D to consumers and the company’s brands. She’s been with the company since 1998, including two years when she was president/CEO of Hormel’s CytoSport Inc. business until it was sold to PepsiCo in 2019.

The appointments of Asmus and Selk are effective Oct. 26.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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