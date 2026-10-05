Michigan Milk Producers Names Chad Slump CFO

He joins at a busy time for MMPA, which has been expanding.
Oct. 5, 2026
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Michigan Milk Producers Assn. appointed Chad Slump chief financial officer, joining the cooperative during a period of significant growth and investment. In addition to the financial duties, Slump also will lead MMPA’s information technology function.

Most recently, Slump was vice president of finance at Ardent Mills, which operates more than 40 milling facilities across the continent.

MMPA has been busy this year. In recent months, the dairy farmer-owned cooperative acquired its Remus, Mich., facility and launched cottage cheese production there, expanded ultrafiltered milk production at its Ovid facility and started low-carbon ethanol production in Constantine.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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