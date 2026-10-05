Michigan Milk Producers Names Chad Slump CFO

Michigan Milk Producers Assn. appointed Chad Slump chief financial officer, joining the cooperative during a period of significant growth and investment. In addition to the financial duties, Slump also will lead MMPA’s information technology function.

Most recently, Slump was vice president of finance at Ardent Mills, which operates more than 40 milling facilities across the continent.

MMPA has been busy this year. In recent months, the dairy farmer-owned cooperative acquired its Remus, Mich., facility and launched cottage cheese production there, expanded ultrafiltered milk production at its Ovid facility and started low-carbon ethanol production in Constantine.