Amylu Foods Names Doug Bame COO

He’s former president of Crown Bakeries and earlier was a Hormel Foods executive.
Oct. 15, 2026
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Amylu Foods, maker of chicken sausages, this week named Doug Bame chief operating officer. He joins Amylu from Crown Bakeries, where he was president and, before that, chief operating officer, overseeing a nine-plant network.

Bame brings more than 30 years of food industry leadership across manufacturing, supply chain and acquisition integration. Before Crown Bakeries, he was at Hormel Foods where he led the manufacturing integration of the Planters business and oversaw production for brands including Planters and Skippy. Before that, he led operations at premium deli meat maker Columbus Craft Meats.

His appointment comes as Amylu Foods' retail dollar sales have grown 107% year over year, and the company expects its retail footprint to grow nearly 50% to approximately 130,000 points of distribution by the end of 2026. Amylu has facilities in Chicago, Milwaukee and Los Angeles.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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