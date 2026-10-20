Abrupt CEO Changes at Lindt & Sprungli

According to his LinkedIn page, Lechner has been with the company nearly 33 years and has been CEO since late 2022. He left Johnson & Johnson Austria in 1994 to become CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli Austria, and in 1997 he headed the German arm of Lindt before helming the Swiss parent.

Lindt also made abrupt leadership changes in Germany and Austria.

“The Board of Directors has concluded that Lindt & Sprüngli requires new operational leadership to return to consistent, strong growth and to capture opportunities in all its markets globally,” said a company statement.

Ernst Tanner, executive chairman of the board, added, “The board is convinced that this leadership change will drive future growth. Our brands and market positions are strong, and our focus continues to be on delivering exceptional products and experiences for our consumers and on profitable growth for our shareholders.”

Interim CEO Weisskopf added, “My focus in the coming months will be to return our European business to growth and to build on the strong performance in North America as well as in Asia-Pacific markets such as Australia, China and Japan, where we continue to gain market share. We will invest significantly in our brands while improving our profitability. My task is to hand over to the next CEO a company with renewed momentum.”

Tanner said the board expects to appoint a new CEO in the second quarter of 2027.

On Sept. 29, 2026, Lindt & Sprüngli revised its full-year 2026 guidance for organic sales growth from 4–6% to 0–2%. “Subdued consumer sentiment and increased price sensitivity have led to weaker-than-expected order volumes in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, particularly in seasonal businesses,” the company wrote.

“An unprecedented heatwave in Europe additionally weighed on sales across the entire chocolate industry. The Group confirms its EBIT margin guidance for 2026 of 20–40 basis points

The leadership changes in Germany and Austria:

Michal Spiller, CEO Germany, will leave the company and Ali Kulein, currently CEO Austria, will succeed him. Fabian Reinhardt, head of global sales, will succeed Kulein as CEO Austria. Both changes take effect on Oct. 26. Spiller put in 23 years with the company.

On Sept. 29, Lindt & Sprüngli revised its full-year 2026 guidance for organic sales growth from 4–6% to 0–2%. “Subdued consumer sentiment and increased price sensitivity have led to weaker-than-expected order volumes in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, particularly in seasonal businesses,” the company wrote. “An unprecedented heatwave in Europe additionally weighed on sales across the entire chocolate industry.” But the group confirmed its EBIT margin guidance for 2026 of 20-40 basis points.