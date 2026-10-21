Matt Herrick Returns to IDFA as President/CEO

After just seven months away from the association he served for nearly seven years, he leaves the International Bottled Water Assn. to replace Michael Dykes, who is retiring.
Oct. 21, 2026
2 min read
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After only seven months away, Matt Herrick is returning to the International Dairy Foods Assn. as its next president/CEO, succeeding Michael Dykes.

Herrick will assume the top post on Jan. 1, 2027. Dykes will remain through Jan. 31 to ensure a smooth leadership transition before retiring at the end of that month. Dykes recruited Herrick to IDFA in 2019.

Herrick was with the dairy association for nearly seven years in two previous stints until March of this year, when he left to become president/CEO of the International Bottled Water Assn. He left the dairy association as executive vice president and chief impact officer, where he directed strategy for policy, advocacy, communications and impact and helped build many of the programs and capabilities.

Herrick is a three-time presidential appointee who held leadership positions at USDA and U.S. Agency for International Development, serving both Democratic and Republican administrations. His career includes global experience in agricultural trade and exports and international agricultural development, as well as leadership on food and nutrition policy, crisis and risk communications, and high-stakes advocacy.

He also previously led communications and public affairs for global organizations including the Rockefeller Foundation and Oxfam America and established the food and agriculture practice at a Washington public affairs firm.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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