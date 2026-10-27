Marzetti Hires Mark Christenson as Retail President, Promotes Two Others

Rob Reinerman named group vice president of brand and innovation and Rene Luichinger as chief customer officer, as the retail business unit beefs up.
Oct. 27, 2026
2 min read
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6ae10c4c960ebfdeee07f552 Marzetti

Marzetti Co. hired Mark Christenson as president of its retail business, effective Oct. 26. He will lead sales, marketing and innovation for Marzetti’s portfolio of retail brands and licensed products, which represent 52% of its business (the rest is foodservice).

The company announced two additional appointments relating to its retail organization: Rob Reinerman as group vice president of brand and innovation and Rene Luichinger as chief customer officer. Both were promotions of relatively recent hires.

“Our retail segment has tremendous brands, talented people and significant opportunities to grow,” said President/CEO Dave Ciesinski. “With Mark, Rob and Rene in these critical leadership roles, we are building the team and capabilities we need to accelerate this business and position it for long-term growth.”

However, retail sales dropped by $640,000 in the past fiscal year (ending June 30).

Christenson brings more than 20 years of relevant leadership experience, most recently as chief revenue officer of Wingstop. Prior to Wingstop, he spent 20 years at Procter & Gamble in roles including Senior Vice President of Global Feminine Care, Vice President of NA Baby Care and Vice President of Global Fabric Care.

Reinerman joined Marzetti this July as group vice president of brand and innovation, a new role. He also was a Procter & Gamble VP. Luichinger joined Marzetti in January 2025 after more than two decades at Abbott and was promoted to chief customer officer this September.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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