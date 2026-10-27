Daniel Barba Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer at Bob's Red Mill

Daniel Barba, Bob’s Red Mill’s vice president of marketing since 2024, was promoted to chief commercial officer. In this newly created role on the company’s executive leadership team, Barba will work with brand, marketing, sales, customers, consumers and innovation.

As marketing VP, Barba led a recent packaging refresh and helped introduce such new products as Overnight Protein Oats, new baking mixes and specialty flours, and a reformulation of the brand's popular Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour.

Founded in 1978 by Bob and Charlee Moore, Bob's Red Mill is 100% employee owned and based in Milwaukie, Ore. It now offers more than 200 products spanning oats, flours, whole grains and baking mixes.