Daniel Barba Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer at Bob's Red Mill

The employee-owned maker of home baking mixes is growing its retail presence.
Oct. 27, 2026
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Daniel Barba, Bob’s Red Mill’s vice president of marketing since 2024, was promoted to chief commercial officer. In this newly created role on the company’s executive leadership team, Barba will work with brand, marketing, sales, customers, consumers and innovation.

As marketing VP, Barba led a recent packaging refresh and helped introduce such new products as Overnight Protein Oats, new baking mixes and specialty flours, and a reformulation of the brand's popular Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour.

Founded in 1978 by Bob and Charlee Moore, Bob's Red Mill is 100% employee owned and based in Milwaukie, Ore. It now offers more than 200 products spanning oats, flours, whole grains and baking mixes.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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