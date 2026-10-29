Clorox Appoints Fabian Garcia as CEO

Fabian Garcia leaves Unilever to become CEO of Clorox Co., effective Jan. 5. Garcia will succeed Linda Rendle, who announced in May that she would step down for health reasons, although she’s remaining CEO and chairman too until Garcia arrives.

At the time of Garcia's appointment, he will join the board of directors and Matthew Shattock, the company's lead independent director and former board chair, will become independent chair.

In addition to many household cleaning products, Clorox owns the Hidden Valley Ranch brand of salad dressings and associated products.

Garcia currently is president of Unilever Personal Care and is a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive team, bringing more than four decades of global consumer products leadership experience. Since joining Unilever in 2020, he has held several senior leadership roles, including serving as president of Unilever North America.

Before joining Unilever, Garcia was CEO of Revlon and earlier was chief operating officer for global innovation and growth at Colgate-Palmolive.