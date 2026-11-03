Brendan Whitworth Departs as CEO of Anheuser-Busch

A replacement is being sought for AB InBev’s top executive for its North America Zone, where beer sales have fallen flat.
Nov. 3, 2026
Add Us On Google
6aea4edcc741d160ab04b9d1 Bud
Brendan Whitworth

Brendan Whitworth

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch (and AB InBev’s top executive for its North America Zone) “will depart the company at the end of November to pursue other opportunities,” the company announced Nov. 2. A replacement is being sought.

Michel Doukeris, CEO of global AB InBev, thanked Whiteworth for his 13 years of service to the company. “The strategy in the U.S. that has been in place since 2018 has resulted in an industry-leading portfolio, strong alignment with our wholesaler partners, and sustained commercial momentum,” the global CEO said.

But that strategy hasn’t been working lately – not that any other North American brewer has figured out the current market. AB InBev’s volumes in U.S. and Canada were down 2.5% in the third quarter and 2.1% lower over nine months as beer sales flattened. Its “Beyond Beer” portfolio – anchored by Cutwater and Nutrl brands – has grown.

“A new leader for the North America Zone will be announced in due course,” the announcement continued. “During the interim, the North America leadership team will report directly to Doukeris, who previously led the North America business.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored