Brendan Whitworth Departs as CEO of Anheuser-Busch

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch (and AB InBev’s top executive for its North America Zone) “will depart the company at the end of November to pursue other opportunities,” the company announced Nov. 2. A replacement is being sought.

Michel Doukeris, CEO of global AB InBev, thanked Whiteworth for his 13 years of service to the company. “The strategy in the U.S. that has been in place since 2018 has resulted in an industry-leading portfolio, strong alignment with our wholesaler partners, and sustained commercial momentum,” the global CEO said.

But that strategy hasn’t been working lately – not that any other North American brewer has figured out the current market. AB InBev’s volumes in U.S. and Canada were down 2.5% in the third quarter and 2.1% lower over nine months as beer sales flattened. Its “Beyond Beer” portfolio – anchored by Cutwater and Nutrl brands – has grown.

“A new leader for the North America Zone will be announced in due course,” the announcement continued. “During the interim, the North America leadership team will report directly to Doukeris, who previously led the North America business.”