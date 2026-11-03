Francois Lacombe Returns as President of Danone USA

After some operational and capacity-related problems, Danone USA has a new president. Francois Lacombe, who’s been with parent Danone for 29 years and most recently was general manager of Danone Iberia, returns to the States to right the ship.

Lacombe essentially replaces Dan Magliocco, who has been president of Danone North America since June 2024.

Danone SA CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique in the company’s third quarter report said North America was among “the areas that are not yet delivering to our expectations. This is particularly the case for EDP [Essential Dairy and Plant-based products] in North America, where focused actions have been taken to step up execution and restore performance with sense of urgency.”

Lacombe was among those focused actions. But so are a number of plant expansions meant to catch up Danone with this country’s crazy pursuit of protein, with yogurt a favorite delivery vehicle.

Despite low single-digit growth in North America in the third quarter, “We are obviously not satisfied with this performance in light of a market which is growing faster,” Saint-Affrique said. “Capacity has been a constraint to our growth. Over the past nine months, we have rolled out eight capacity expansion projects across four of our 13 existing factories. These capacity installations, focused on high-protein products, are on track. … Capacity is at the end of Q3 no longer a limiting factor to our growth.

“What has prevented us from fully leveraging these new capacities in the short term is execution related,” Saint-Affrique continued. “We did encounter issues in the third quarter in starting up those lines and resynchronizing the end-to-end planning in operations. This has led, short term, to service levels for our customers below our standards and hence, impacting our sales over the last weeks of the quarter.”

Lacombe started with Danone in 1997 as quality manager for Danone Waters USA & Canada. He held a series of increasingly responsible roles for Danone SA across the globe, and was general manager of Danone Iberia the past four years.