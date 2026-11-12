Mars Snacking Business Gets New Global V.P. of Corporate Affairs

João Belo brings more than 30 years of experience to the role and will be tasked with shepherding the company’s communications, public affairs and community impact post-integration of Kellanova.
Nov. 12, 2026
Add Us On Google
Shutterstock: NicO_l
6af629b76867e87593bd4c53 Shutterstock 175544405

Mars has appointed João Belo to be its global vice president of Corporate Affairs for Mars Snacking, effective Jan. 4, 2027, according to a release shared by the company.

Belo’s career spans more than 30 years in journalism, communications, public affairs and brand building, and he has international experience in pharmaceutical, health care and telecommunications sectors. He most recently was with Danaher Corp., where he had been chief communications officer. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of global communications for Takeda Phamaceuticals, and Belo also led global public affairs and played a pivotal role in major product launches for AbbVie.

He is expected to build on the increased scale and impact of Mars Snacking following the integration of the Kellanova business, which was acquired in December 2025. He will oversee global communications, public affairs and community impact.

Belo will report to global president of Mars Snacking, Andrew Clarke, and will become part of the Mars Snacking Leadership and global Corporate Affairs Leadership teams.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

FreeAdobestock_229415152
barsadobestock_229415152