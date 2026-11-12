Mars Snacking Business Gets New Global V.P. of Corporate Affairs

Mars has appointed João Belo to be its global vice president of Corporate Affairs for Mars Snacking, effective Jan. 4, 2027, according to a release shared by the company.

Belo’s career spans more than 30 years in journalism, communications, public affairs and brand building, and he has international experience in pharmaceutical, health care and telecommunications sectors. He most recently was with Danaher Corp., where he had been chief communications officer. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of global communications for Takeda Phamaceuticals, and Belo also led global public affairs and played a pivotal role in major product launches for AbbVie.

He is expected to build on the increased scale and impact of Mars Snacking following the integration of the Kellanova business, which was acquired in December 2025. He will oversee global communications, public affairs and community impact.

Belo will report to global president of Mars Snacking, Andrew Clarke, and will become part of the Mars Snacking Leadership and global Corporate Affairs Leadership teams.