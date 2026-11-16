Hormel Foods Corp. has named Patty Gonzalez its vice president, Emerging Brands, putting her in charge of the Applegate and Columbus portfolios, according to an announcement shared by the company.

Gonzalez will be responsible for accelerating growth of those businesses, strengthening the brand equity of each, advancing innovation and driving long-term performance, the company said. She joins Hormel from PIM Brands, where she most recently served as senior vice president of marketing for the confections division there.

Prior to her time with PIM Brands, she had led commercial planning, brand strategy, innovation and growth initiatives in various leadership roles for Mondelēz International. She spent more than 15 years at Mondelēz and its predecessor Kraft Foods, leading such brands as Oreo, Ritz, Triscuit and BelVita.