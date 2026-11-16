Land O’Frost “transition[s] to an active fourth-generation family-operated business” by appointing Matt Jelinek to the newly established executive role of vice president of strategy and transformation.

In this new role, Jelinek bridges the suburban Chicago lunch meat company’s enterprise strategy with day-to-day operational execution. He will oversee technology adoption and digital systems across planning, supply chain and manufacturing, embedding data-driven decision-making into the company's core operations.

“Matt’s appointment represents a deeply significant evolution for Land O’Frost as we transition from my third-generation stewardship to active fourth-generation operational leadership,” said President/CEO David Van Eekeren. The company was founded in 1941 by Antoon Van Eekeren, who emigrated from the Netherlands.

Jelinek brings a lifelong, ground-up perspective to the executive team, having worked in nearly every functional facet of Land O’Frost. His career spans early plant-floor foundations ranging from smokehouses, sanitation and plant human resources management to food safety and R&D laboratory operations, to professional roles including brand finance and regional sales management for the Wellshire® brand.

Most recently, he spearheaded core organizational project management work streams, establishing cross-departmental standards that streamline execution from plant operations to executive planning.