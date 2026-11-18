Seattle-area baker Krusteaz Co. named Sara Gelenberg-Field vice president of marketing and innovation. Her appointment comes as the company evolves into a brand-led business, with a focus on accelerating product innovation, strengthening consumer connections and reaching new audiences.

Gelenberg-Field has more than 20 years of experience building consumer brands, including senior marketing roles at Starbucks and Nestlé, and she started her career at Procter & Gamble. She most recently was chief marketing officer at PrettyLitter and previously at Mommy's Bliss.

Krusteaz, based in Tukwila, Wash., is a third-generation, family-led food company with a portfolio of breakfast, baking and snack brands, including Krusteaz, WildRoots, Buck Wild, Kretschmer, and Albers, as well as licensed brands Ghirardelli and Red Lobster. The company employs more than 900 people across its locations, with products sold nationwide through retail, foodservice and club store channels.