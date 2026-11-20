The Boston Beer Co. Inc. has appointed Phil Hodges to be president and chief executive officer of the company effective Nov. 23, 2026, succeeding Jim Koch, who will continue as founder, brewer and executive chairman of the board. Hodges will join the company’s board as well.

Hodges moves into the new role from the chief operating officer position, which he had held for just over a year — since October 2025. He took that role after serving as chief supply chain officer for Boston Beer, a position he had held since May 2023. He was a supply chain consultant for the company prior to that, starting in that position in 2022.

According to Boston Beer’s announcement, Hodges was “the architect of the company’s gros margin expansion and stronger operating foundation.” He also worked for Carlsberg, Kraft Foods International and Mondelez International over 30-plus years in CPG.

Koch founded Boston Beer in 1984 and was CEO until January 2021, and then returned to the CEO role in August 2025. As executive chairman, he will remain a valuable resource to Hodges moving forward.