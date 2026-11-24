The Coca-Cola Co. announced the appointment of David Elkins to the post of executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Apr. 2, 2027, in succession of John Murphy.

Murphy, who has been CFO of Coca-Cola since 2019, plans to retire in the new calendar year, although the exact timing has yet to be determined. He will continue to serve as president in addition to transitioning the CFO post to Elkins in 2027.

Elkins will come to Coca-Cola after serving as EVP and CFO of Bristol Meyers Squibb, a position he has held since 2019. He has been responsible for the Global Business Operations organization there, which includes finance, business development, Global Financial Service & Operational Excellence, procurement and investor relations. Elkins joined Bristol Meyers Squibb as part of the Celgene acquisition in 2019 — he served in the same role (EVP and CFO) for Celgene from 2018 through the acquisition.

Prior to that, Elkins worked for Johnson & Johnson for several years as CFO for the consumer products and medical device businesses, as well as corporate functions. He held roles previously with Becton, Dickinson (a global medical device company) and AstraZeneca, and began his career in finance at The Boeing Co.