Pa. Officials To Fine Gas Supplier in 2023 Palmer Chocolate Explosion

The state’s utility regulator seeks $2.6 million after a plastic service part in the street was indicated as the possible cause of the gas leak.
March 19, 2026
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The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is pressing a court for a $2.6 million fine against the gas company whose leaking pipe allegedly caused the fatal 2023 explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa.

The state’s utility regulator on March 18 filed suit against UGI Utilities Inc., claiming the company’s distribution facilities that served the Palmer plant violated state and federal standards and regulations. The commission said the gas company had inaccurate maps and failed to heed warnings that plastic connections on its gas lines could degrade and fracture.

The March 2023 explosion and fire killed seven workers and injured 10 others, destroyed one factory building and a nearby apartment building and caused about $42 million in property damage.

The explosion was traced to a plastic service part in the street near the factory, located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia, according to Associated Press. Gas went underground into the factory building and was somehow ignited.

The National Transportation Safety Board previously concluded the plant lacked natural gas emergency procedures in place that could have resulted in an immediate evacuation, according to Associated Press. Workers reported they smelled gas before the explosion.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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