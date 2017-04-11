McCormick & Co. Targeting Breakfast
Apr 11, 2017
McCormick & Co. is stretching itself a bit by developing spice and ingredient blends targeting breakfast.
Brendan Foley, president of Global Consumer Business and North America, unveiled the McCormick Good Morning line at the company's April 4 Investor Day. Citing a company goal to grow into new eating occasions, he noted the strong growth domestic of breakfast foods and said "breakfast is 17 percent of all eating occasions."
In pursuing the new segment, he said McCormick's goals are to "boost the flavor and nutrition of breakfast staples and solve the consumer pain points of variety, healthy, convenience."
To those ends, the company is launching four products, all comfortably within McCormick's spice blend wheelhouse:
- Breakfast Seasonings (like apple cinnamon to sprinkle on your oatmeal)
- Breakfast Toppers (with larger ingredient add-ins)
- Slow Cooker Breakfast (for the Crock Pot)
- Smoothie Boosts (flavor and nutrition in a packet).
