2017 Food and Beverage Industry Outlook

Uncertainties you'll face in 2017 include reformulating for 2018 label changes, looking for growth and any changes implemented by the new commander in chief.

American Flag front

This year, perhaps for the first time in history, the fortunes of the U.S. food and beverage industry may depend upon the president of the United States. There is as much uncertainty as there is optimism in the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th chief executive. On the positive side, will he loosen various regulations, dial back the FDA and overall cultivate a pro-business climate? Or will his critical statements about free trade harm the export-heavy food industry? Will his stance on immigration drive up labor costs and create job shortages? Could he create a climate for unsafe foods? Tangentially, will any company that criticizes his initiatives or supports…

Food Processing Top 100©

Food Processing's annual list of the top 100 food and beverage companies in the U.S. and Canada is the only list of its kind. Nowhere else can you sort manufacturers by sales, rank or income all in one place. See the interactive list.

You can also download your own poster-sized copy of this chart.

 

January 2017 Food Funny medJanuary Food Funny

The weather outside may be frightful, but here at comedy corner, we're quite delightful. If you have no where else to go, let your sense of humor go, let it go, let it go. Submit your caption here.

2017 Food Processing Event Guide

Download the 2017 Guide for a list of the top food and beverage shows happening this year. If you'd like to be considered for an upcoming edition, check out the last page of the guide for information on how to submit your event.

  • Artificial Intelligence and Other Advances in Industrial Baking

    By Kevin T. Higgins, Managing Editor

    Advances in machine intelligence and a sharper focus on controllable costs are front and center at many food companies, none more so than industrial bakeries. Whether the output is bread and rolls or snacks, sweet or salty, companies long have relied on the creativity and skill of bakers to fill…

  • New Product Trends for 2017

    By Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

    Ugly is beautiful, cold is hot and alcohol is healthy. Those are the kinds of paradoxical trends that will "roil the consumer marketplace in 2017," as predicted by Canadean (www.canadean.com). The UK-based consumer goods market research firm predicts these 10 trends to watch in 2017:…

  • Future Pulse of Pulses, Beans and Legumes

    By Lauren R. Hartman, Product Development Editor

    Food and beverage formulators should have their collective fingers on the pulse of pulses. Those starchy morsels of vitamin-packed health benefits, a subcategory of the legume family, are generally considered superfoods. High in protein and fiber, with antioxidants and carbohydrates but low in fat,…

  • Food Companies Putting a New Spin on Formulating Snack Foods

    By Lauren R. Hartman, Product Development Editor

    As food companies know, many consumers are replacing meals with several snacks throughout the day, reflecting the realities of the times. Time-pressed lifestyles have cut or eliminated prep in the kitchen, though the need for better-for-you options remains strong. We're snacking more, and more…

  • Reviewing the Food Safety Milestones of 2016

    By David Acheson of The Acheson Group

    2016 was another eventful year for the food and beverage industry. From the farm … through manufacturers, processors, packers, distributors, transportation, foodservice and retail … to the table, the industry was affected by the first of the finally effective Food Safety Modernization Act…

