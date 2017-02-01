Food Processing

2017 Food and Beverage Industry Outlook

Uncertainties you'll face in 2017 include reformulating for 2018 label changes, looking for growth and any changes implemented by the new commander in chief.

This year, perhaps for the first time in history, the fortunes of the U.S. food and beverage industry may depend upon the president of the United States. There is as much uncertainty as there is optimism in the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th chief executive. On the positive side, will he loosen various regulations, dial back the FDA and overall cultivate a pro-business climate? Or will his critical statements about free trade harm the export-heavy food industry? Will his stance on immigration drive up labor costs and create job shortages? Could he create a climate for unsafe foods? Tangentially, will any company that criticizes his initiatives or supports…

Food Processing Top 100©

Food Processing's annual list of the top 100 food and beverage companies in the U.S. and Canada is the only list of its kind. Nowhere else can you sort manufacturers by sales, rank or income all in one place. See the interactive list.

You can also download your own poster-sized copy of this chart.

 

January 2017 Food Funny medJanuary Food Funny

The weather outside may be frightful, but here at comedy corner, we're quite delightful. If you have no where else to go, let your sense of humor go, let it go, let it go. Warm up with these hilarious captions that have been submitted by our readers. Vote on your favorite caption today

2017 Food Processing Event Guide

Download the 2017 Guide for a list of the top food and beverage shows happening this year. If you'd like to be considered for an upcoming edition, check out the last page of the guide for information on how to submit your event.

  • Editor's Plate Reheated: Letters to the Editor

    The following letters recently appeared in our February 2017 issue of Food Processing magazine. Unfair to Kaepernick I'm a big fan of Food Processing magazine. But I'd like to share my point of view after reading the Editor's Plate in November, which may be the perspective of other readers as well.

  • Power Lunch: The Path Toward Sustainable and Pesticide-Free Cacao

    By Kevin Chen of Crop Enhancement

    If you stumbled upon a five-dollar bill on the sidewalk, couldn’t find its owner and then had an intense craving for quality chocolate, which would you rather buy: chocolate in a conventional package or a beautifully wrapped product that provides details about the origin of the cocoa, the farmers…

  • Top Food Safety and Regulatory Concerns for 2017

    By David Acheson of The Acheson Group

    In follow-up to last month's Food Safety column, The Acheson Group takes a look at the new year and what we expect for the industry in 2017. Like 2016, we expect there to be a heavy focus on FSMA roll-out and compliance, but we also anticipate some impacts of the new presidential administration.

  • How to Choose the Right Oil for Your Product Formulations

    By John Sandbakken, Executive Director, National Sunflower Association

    As the demand for cleaner labels continues to grow, many food manufacturers are looking more closely at the ingredients in their products and the type of fat or oil requires important consideration Q. Have you considered switching to a non-GMO oil? A. With greater consumer interest in non-GMO…

