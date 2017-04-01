Food Processing

Processor of the Year 2016: General Mills

After navigating 150 years of changes in food trends, Big G is charting a new course for success.

General Mills is one of those storied, solid members of the food and beverage industry, long admired for its vision, steady financial performance and contributions to both the industry and the communities in which it works. 2016 was a particularly special year for the company: It celebrated its 150th anniversary and appointed a new president, probably heir-apparent to the chairman and CEO roles. It's also a company facing the same cataclysmic changes confronting nearly all Big Food companies: inefficient, aging factories, legacy brands and product lines that are being snubbed by millennials, transparency and the general consumer distrust that goes with being a $17…

Food Processing Top 100©

Food Processing's annual list of the top 100 food and beverage companies in the U.S. and Canada is the only list of its kind. Nowhere else can you sort manufacturers by sales, rank or income all in one place. See the interactive list.

You can also download your own poster-sized copy of this chart.

 

January 2017 Food Funny medJanuary Food Funny

The weather outside may be frightful, but here at comedy corner, we're quite delightful. If you have no where else to go, let your sense of humor go, let it go, let it go. Submit your caption here.

2017 Food Processing Event Guide

Download the 2017 Guide for a list of the top food and beverage shows happening this year. If you'd like to be considered for an upcoming edition, check out the last page of the guide for information on how to submit your event.

  • Future Pulse of Pulses, Beans and Legumes

    By Lauren R. Hartman, Product Development Editor

    Food and beverage formulators should have their collective fingers on the pulse of pulses. Those starchy morsels of vitamin-packed health benefits, a subcategory of the legume family, are generally considered superfoods. High in protein and fiber, with antioxidants and carbohydrates but low in fat,…

  • Food Companies Putting a New Spin on Formulating Snack Foods

    By Lauren R. Hartman, Product Development Editor

    As food companies know, many consumers are replacing meals with several snacks throughout the day, reflecting the realities of the times. Time-pressed lifestyles have cut or eliminated prep in the kitchen, though the need for better-for-you options remains strong. We're snacking more, and more…

  • Reviewing the Food Safety Milestones of 2016

    By David Acheson of The Acheson Group

    2016 was another eventful year for the food and beverage industry. From the farm … through manufacturers, processors, packers, distributors, transportation, foodservice and retail … to the table, the industry was affected by the first of the finally effective Food Safety Modernization Act…

  • January 2017 Food Funny: Submit Your Caption

    By Illustration by Jerry King

    The weather outside may be frightful, but here at comedy corner, we're quite delightful. If you have no where else to go, let your sense of humor go, let it go, let it go. Fill out the form below with your most humor-filled caption for our cartoon. Mid-month, we'll turn the captions around and let…

  • Market View: Support Your Independent Grocer

    By John Stanton, Contributing Editor

    Two big factors for food marketers when dealing with the retail trade are the size of the order and the ability to negotiate prices. Both of these have major impacts on profit. However, I’m afraid that unless food processors pay more attention to independent grocers they will continue to get big…

  • Formulation Trends for 2017

    By Lauren R. Hartman, Product Development Editor

    In 2017, more food and beverage products will reflect healthy lifestyle trends and the demand for transparency. America is recalibrating its collective eating habits and overall diet, prompting food companies to hunt further and faster for the next healthy, fresh but also bold new thing. Cleaner…

