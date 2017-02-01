Food Processing

2017 Food and Beverage Industry Outlook

Uncertainties you'll face in 2017 include reformulating for 2018 label changes, looking for growth and any changes implemented by the new commander in chief.

American Flag front

This year, perhaps for the first time in history, the fortunes of the U.S. food and beverage industry may depend upon the president of the United States. There is as much uncertainty as there is optimism in the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th chief executive. On the positive side, will he loosen various regulations, dial back the FDA and overall cultivate a pro-business climate? Or will his critical statements about free trade harm the export-heavy food industry? Will his stance on immigration drive up labor costs and create job shortages? Could he create a climate for unsafe foods? Tangentially, will any company that criticizes his initiatives or supports…

What should you be reading?

fp top4

Food Processing Top 100©

Food Processing's annual list of the top 100 food and beverage companies in the U.S. and Canada is the only list of its kind. Nowhere else can you sort manufacturers by sales, rank or income all in one place. See the interactive list.

You can also download your own poster-sized copy of this chart.

 

February 2017 Food Funny smFebruary Food Funny

All you need is love....or maybe some chocolate. Whatever you need to get yourself through February, might we suggest a heaping helping of humor? Submit your caption for our February cartoon today. Submit your caption here

Top Stories

Industry News

Events

2017 Food Processing Event Guide

Download the 2017 Guide for a list of the top food and beverage shows happening this year. If you'd like to be considered for an upcoming edition, check out the last page of the guide for information on how to submit your event.

The Scoop Blog

All Content

Most Recent

  • How To Upgrade Pest Control Programs In Food Plants

    By Kevin T. Higgins, Managing Editor

    With the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) enforcement era well under way, food and beverage companies are intensifying efforts to upgrade their food safety defenses, with more rigorous worker training topping the list, Food Processing’s 16th annual Manufacturing Outlook Survey found. Three…

    Full Story

  • Squeezing the Colors out of Fruits and Vegetables

    By Lauren R. Hartman, Product Development Editor

    "Tasting the Rainbow," as the Skittles slogan goes, soon will no longer involve consuming loads of Yellow 5, Blue 1 and Red 40. Instead, it might mean stealth consumption of paprika, beets and tomato. Ingredient suppliers have figured out how to tap fruits and vegetables and other natural sources…

    Full Story

  • Editor's Plate Reheated: Letters to the Editor

    The following letters recently appeared in our February 2017 issue of Food Processing magazine. Unfair to Kaepernick I'm a big fan of Food Processing magazine. But I'd like to share my point of view after reading the Editor's Plate in November, which may be the perspective of other readers as well.

    Full Story

  • Power Lunch: The Path Toward Sustainable and Pesticide-Free Cacao

    By Kevin Chen of Crop Enhancement

    If you stumbled upon a five-dollar bill on the sidewalk, couldn’t find its owner and then had an intense craving for quality chocolate, which would you rather buy: chocolate in a conventional package or a beautifully wrapped product that provides details about the origin of the cocoa, the farmers…

    Full Story

