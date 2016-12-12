Food Processing

Processor of the Year 2016: General Mills

After navigating 150 years of changes in food trends, Big G is charting a new course for success.

General Mills HQ site nav

General Mills is one of those storied, solid members of the food and beverage industry, long admired for its vision, steady financial performance and contributions to both the industry and the communities in which it works. 2016 was a particularly special year for the company: It celebrated its 150th anniversary and appointed a new president, probably heir-apparent to the chairman and CEO roles. It's also a company facing the same cataclysmic changes confronting nearly all Big Food companies: inefficient, aging factories, legacy brands and product lines that are being snubbed by millennials, transparency and the general consumer distrust that goes with being a $17…

Full Story

What should you be reading?

fp top4

Food Processing Top 100©

Food Processing's annual list of the top 100 food and beverage companies in the U.S. and Canada is the only list of its kind. Nowhere else can you sort manufacturers by sales, rank or income all in one place. See the interactive list.

You can also download your own poster-sized copy of this chart.

 

December 2016 Food Funny smDecember Food Funny

'Tis the season to be jolly, right? Unwrap the gift of humor by voting for your favorite caption on our Food Funny page. We're letting you decide once and for all: who's naughty, who's nice, and whose sense of humor reigns supreme. Vote for your favorite caption here.

Top Stories

Industry News

More Industry News

Events

2017 Food Processing Event Guide

Download the 2017 Guide for a list of the top food and beverage shows happening this year. If you'd like to be considered for an upcoming edition, check out the last page of the guide for information on how to submit your event.

More Events

The Scoop Blog

More The Scoop Blog

All Content

Most Recent

  • Market View: Support Your Independent Grocer

    By John Stanton, Contributing Editor

    Two big factors for food marketers when dealing with the retail trade are the size of the order and the ability to negotiate prices. Both of these have major impacts on profit. However, I’m afraid that unless food processors pay more attention to independent grocers they will continue to get big…

    Full Story

  • Formulation Trends for 2017

    By Lauren R. Hartman, Product Development Editor

    In 2017, more food and beverage products will reflect healthy lifestyle trends and the demand for transparency. America is recalibrating its collective eating habits and overall diet, prompting food companies to hunt further and faster for the next healthy, fresh but also bold new thing. Cleaner…

    Full Story

  • Cannabis Edibles Manufacturers Wrestle with Growing-Pains Issues

    By Kevin T. Higgins, Managing Editor

    Forget gluten-free, artisanal and non-GMO: the fast-track growth segment in food processing is cannabis edibles. Baked goods, confections and still drinks infused or mixed with cannabis extract are a big part of the rapidly expanding legal marijuana market. Known as edibles, they are part of the…

    Full Story

  • Product Focus: Holiday Inspirations

    According to the Nielsen 2015 Christmas Diagnostic Review, in 2015 consumers spent $1 billion on chocolate candy during the Christmas season. Additional data shows that in 2014, 90% of consumers participated in the season, and on average, those purchasing Christmas chocolate bought more than four…

    Full Story

  • Product Focus: Ancient Grains

    The term ancient grains refers to some of the oldest varieties of grains, ones that have not been bred and changed by humans over the thousands of years that they have been grown and consumed. In the past five years, product developers and chefs have embraced ancient grains for use in all types of…

    Full Story

Latest Products

Most Popular

  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05
  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05
  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05
  1. 01
  2. 02
  3. 03
  4. 04
  5. 05

Knowledge Centers

More Knowledge Centers