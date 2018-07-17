/ / / Equipment Round Up: July 2018

The following equipment products were selected by our editors for the July 2018 issue of Food Processing magazine. Download your copy of the digital version of the magazine here

Just lift, dump and seal

The model 8772 Food Grade Lift & Seal Container Dumper discharges containers of food product into an existing hopper at 72 in. above floor level. Unit features heavy wall, tubular carbon steel construction with continuous welds. Unit includes a 304-2B stainless steel pour hood with continuous TIG welds, polished smooth. Pour hood discharge outlet includes an air actuated butterfly valve with a nylon 11 coated disc and a food grade EPDM seat. The system is driven by a 5 GPM premium hydraulic pump for a smooth, reliable operation. Hydraulic system filled with FDA/USDA approved food grade hydraulic oil and lubricants. Material Transfer; Allegan, Mich.; 800-836-7068; www.materialtransfer.com

Digital floor scale

Traditionally known for their reliability issues, analog load cells, cables and junction boxes are prone to issues that can lead to weighing errors and disruptions in the production schedule. The PowerDeck digital scale helps avoid uneven filling, spills, inaccurate weighments and bad batches by detecting and alerting operators when product is improperly loaded, guiding users to optimal load placement. In addition, the system is fully waterproof since no junction boxes are needed. Real-time alerts for environmental hazards such as debris, shock-loading and temperature ensure accurate and reliable weighing. Mettler Toledo; Columbus, Ohio; 800-638-8537; www.mt.com

High-lift box/container dumper

The sanitary Tip-Tite High-Lift Box/Container Dumper discharges dust-free into vessels 6-10 ft (1830-3050mm) above the plant floor. Boxes and other containers are loaded at floor level and hydraulically seated against a discharge hood. The assembly is then hydraulically elevated and tipped, causing the discharge hood spout to seat against a gasketed receiving ring installed on any receiving vessel or process equipment. Opening of a pneumatically actuated slide gate valve at the spout outlet allows controlled, dust-free discharge, while closing it allows partially empty boxes and containers to be returned to the plant floor. The unit accommodates Gaylords and other boxes 36-48 in. (915-1220mm) on a side and 39-44 in. (990-1117mm) overall height. It's constructed of stainless steel finished to food, pharmaceutical or industrial standards. Flexicon Corp.; Bethlehem, Pa.; 888-353-9426; www.flexicon.com

High-speed servo filling machines

Deposit materials and maintain clean fills with HB high-speed servo pump fillers that are efficient yet small in size. The fillers are suitable for a wide range of flowable products, including sauces, dressings, jellies and condiments and products with particulates like macaroni and cheese. It is also ideal for fettuccini alfredo, fruit desserts with particulates like whole pitted cherries or apple pieces, and lasagna sauce with meat fillings. The servo drive technology provides high-speed depositing with custom tuning of filling parameters to control the appearance of the fill as well as the velocity. Speeds are enhanced through the use of a servo-driven traveling spout bridge, which moves the spouts with the continuously moving containers. Hinds-Bock; Bothell, Wash.; 877-292-5715; www.hinds-bock.com

Digital potato strip sorter

The Veryx digital sorter targets all foreign material for both wet and frozen potato strips with patented sort-to-grade software. It will recognize and categorize every surface defect and the dimensional characteristics of every individual strip and makes each accept/reject decision based on how it will impact the aggregate "in the bag" grade as defined by the processor. By controlling the output for defect types that must be managed to a particular specification, the system maintains the most complex final product specifications without operator intervention while increasing yields. Sort recipes include the definitions and acceptable volumes of specific surface defects and the desired distribution of strip lengths for every customer grade specification. Key Technology; Walla Walla, Wash.; 509-529-2161; www.key.net

Variable speed drive

Machine builders can reduce both delivery time and cost with the Altivar Machine ATV340 variable speed drive. The drive is suited for applications such as packaging, material handling and hoisting that require rapid dynamic control. It provides the flexibility to handle practically all motor types in open or closed loop. A combination of fast application reaction time with a minimum one millisecond task cycle and Ethernet connectivity maximizes throughput. One button auto-tuning for motor identification allows project replication, while a library of tested, validated and documented architectures boosts the speed of design. The ATV340 is suitable for environments with high levels of dust and vibration and operating temperatures. Schneider Electric, Raleigh, N.C.; 877-342-5173; www.schneider-electric.us

Mobile vacuum conveyor

Mobile Vacuum Conveying Systems offer ease-of-mobility for applications requiring access to tanks or other hard-to-reach processing areas. System incorporates an adjustable suction wand where operator introduces product to the vacuum system. Mobile frame incorporates the vacuum producer, conveying product up to 5,000 lbs. (2,268 kg) per hour and beyond. Vacuum receiver is manually hoisted for easy up-and-down mobility to a height of at least 91 in. (231 cm) at the discharge point, or down to operator level for easy disassembly, cleaning and transport. Vacuum receiver includes replaceable inlet assemblies, easy access to filters, pulse filter cleaning, and full opening discharge valves. Vac-U-Max; Belleville, N.J.; 973-388-2423; www.vac-u-max.com