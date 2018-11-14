/ / / Equipment Round Up: November 2018

Belt-fed sorter can inspect product in-air

The Veryx digital sorter for fresh-cut leafy greens claims to be the world’s only belt-fed sorter that can inspect product entirely in-air with top and bottom sensors in order to detect and eliminate all foreign material (FM) and product defects. With the vendor’s expertise in sorting and conveying, these integrated inspection systems are specifically designed to handle the challenges of sorting leafy greens. They maximize sort accuracy to remove more FM and defects while virtually eliminating false rejects, improving food safety and increasing yields simultaneously. Key Technology; Walla Walla, Wash.; 509-529-2161; www.key.net/products/veryx

Magnetic liquid trap with corrosive-resistant coating

The CR-MLT magnetic liquid trap is used specifically in processing acidic foods, including tomatoes and citrus. It features a high-pressure rating, allowing it to handle a high volume of product quickly, and is easy to clean. Because it is made from a single piece of stainless steel, it has no welds or crevices to corrode. The trap’s superalloy material offers high corrosion resistance so that acidic foods such as tomato paste, ketchup and vinegar-based products, as well as high temperature chloride-based cleaning agents, won’t cause pitting, crevice and stress corrosion. Its temperature-compensated, high-intensity, neodymium 45SH magnets capture metal contamination. Bunting Magnetics; Newton, Kan.; 800-835-2526; www.buntingmagnetics.com

Variable-speed air-cooled chiller

An air cooled chiller is a system that is designed to use ambient air surrounding the condensing unit to cool a refrigerant back into a liquid once it has absorbed heat from the process. The VS Chiller with the variable speed compressor operates effectively between 10 percent and 100 percent of its rated capacity. This means a 10 ton chiller can operate very efficiently as a 1 ton as well as up to a 10 ton chiller. This new design applies proven, variable speed “green” compressor technology from the HVAC industry to produce up to a 50 percent energy savings over traditional hot gas bypass regulation. These energy cost savings can pay for the chiller investment in less than three years. In addition, utility companies may offer purchasing incentives and rebates. Delta T Systems; Richfield, Wis.; 262-628-0331; www.deltatsys.com

Scroll compressor in a portable chiller

The Iceman SC Series portable chillers feature a scroll compressor providing superior efficiency, enhanced reliability and quieter operation. The scroll compressor has 50 percent fewer moving parts than standard reciprocating compressor, increasing the reliability and efficiency of the compressor. Quality components increase life and decrease maintenance – things such as nonferrous plumbing and components, efficient stainless steel brazed plate evaporator, stainless steel centrifugal pump and liquid filled pressure gauges. The operator-friendly design gives maximum safety and control. Reciprocating and semi-hermetic compressors are available in some models. Mokon Thermal Fluid Systems; Buffalo, N.Y.; 716-876-9951; www.mokon.com

75-gal. incline agitated kettle

The 75-gal. “D7SI” kettle with inclined single-motion, pipe frame agitator and heavy-duty scraper shovels protects high-value ingredients. The 45° inclined agitator produces a gentle lifting and folding action, keeping all ingredients evenly suspended in the batch. This is important when mixing fresh-cut, delicate ingredients such as potatoes, tomatoes, cut vegetables and fruit. The inclined agitation sweeps the inside hemispherical surface of the kettle, leaving no unmixed product and minimizing the potential for product to accumulate during mixing. The agitation puts more product in contact with the heating jacket, resulting in more consistent heating and cooking results. Lee Industries; Philipsburg, Pa.; 814-342-0461; leeind.com

High-speed door with FDA and USDA compliance

The LiteSpeed washdown high-performance door makes it easier to keep a high-speed door clean in food operations. With curtain retention of up to 0.2 InWC, it meets clean Good Manufacturing Practices and guidelines established by the FDA and USDA. The PVC curtain operates on a stainless steel frame designed without a header and motor shrouds — areas notorious for harboring bacteria. The completely heat-sealed vinyl and optional urethane curtains stand up to caustic cleaning chemicals used in a typical washdown application. The roll-up design translates into a smaller physical footprint and peak operating speeds of 65 in./sec. with a 1-hp motor. Rite-Hite; Milwaukee; 800-456-0600; www.ritehite.com

Pumps find new uses

The 1500 Series horizontal end suction vortex pumps are finding new uses in solids handling industries. These pumps have a wide range of applications in areas like food processing solids, wastewater treatment, pollution control and particularly waste pumping in the wine industry. The base-mounted pumps are designed for use with any T frame motor or with virtually any type of drive. Capacities to 1000 GPM, heads to 100 feet TDH, temperature to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, fully recessed vortex impeller, with packing or mechanical seal. Pumps are designed with back pull-out construction that permits easy inspection and access for service or maintenance — if it is ever needed — without disturbing the piping to the pump. Standard construction is cast iron, 316 stainless steel fitted, all-316 stainless steel, Alloy 20 or CD4MCu. Vertiflo Pump Co.; Cincinnati; 513-530-0888, www.vertiflopump.com