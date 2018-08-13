/ / / Ingredient Round Up: August 2018

The following ingredient products were selected by our editors for the August 2018 issue of Food Processing magazine.

Native starches with improved functionality

Two certified-organic products have been added to the supplier’s line of functional clean-label starches. Novation Prima 309 and 609 are functional native corn starches that enable manufacturers to create a superior eating experience that boasts extended visual, sensory and cost appeal. The starches are designed to perform in organic products that undergo harsh process conditions and require high freeze/thaw stability, such as organic savory foods, alternative-dairy products and baby foods. They boast both process tolerance and cold-temperature stability. They provide a comparable viscosity and gel strength to modified starches, yet qualify for a simple, “organic corn starch” label.

Ingredion; Westchester, Ill.; 800-713-0208; www.ingredion.us/organic

Plethora of chemical leavening agents

A number of chemical leaveners are available to provide volume, texture, color and eye appeal for baked goods. They include biocarbonates (ammonium bicarbonate, potassium bicarbonate and sodium bicarbonate) as well as a long list of leavening acids: adipic acid, monocalcium phosphate anhydrous (AMCP), AMCP and SALP blend, MCPM and SALP blend, SALP and SAS blend, citric acid, dicalcium phosphate dehydrate, fumaric acid, glucono delta lactone, monocalcium phosphate monohydrate, sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium aluminum phosphate (SALP), sodium aluminum sulfate (SAS) and tartaric acid (cream of tartar).

Univar; Downers Grove, Ill.; 331-777-6000; www.univar.com

Why date paste?

Date paste adds delicious, subtle notes of caramel, brown sugar and vanilla to your food product and is rich in vitamins and minerals. Some nutritional benefits include: Sweetness without refined sugars; High fiber content; 16 vitamins & minerals; Good source of natural antioxidants; 50 percent more potassium, by weight, than bananas. In addition to its taste and nutritional profile, date paste is easy to work with because of its low moisture and high acidity content that give it a long shelf life. In baked goods, it won’t interfere with chemical leavening systems or greatly alter yeast-leavened dough characteristics, and the high invert sugar content gives food – especially baked goods – a pleasantly softer texture.

Woodspur Farms; Thermal, Calif.; 800-827-8017; www.woodspurfarms.com

USDA uses pathogen detection kits

The 3M Molecular Detection System combines novel technologies – isothermal DNA amplification and bioluminescence detection – resulting in a fast, accurate, easy-to-use application that overcomes some limitations of PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) pathogen testing methods. It simultaneously accommodates individual, pathogen-specific assays, enabling users in meat, poultry and other food and beverage categories to run up to 96 different tests concurrently for a range of organisms and across various food and environmental samples. The next generation assays have been consistently validated by leading scientific validation organizations throughout the world for a comprehensive variety of sample types.

3M Food Safety; St. Paul, Minn.; www.3M.com/3MMolecularDetectionSystem