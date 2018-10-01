/ / / October 2018 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest

Powder And Bulk Handling Systems Playing A Bigger Role In Food Manufacturing

Efficiency is important, but the potential dangers posed by combustible dust need to be addressed up front.

Grain elevators and silos handle more particles and contend with more dust every day than the typical food processing facility will contend with in a lifetime, so it’s no surprise that grain dust tops the list of causes in 164 North American fire and explosion incidents in the 2017 Combustible Dust Incident Report.Not far behind, however, are events at food processing facilities. Pistachios, oregano, fishmeal and pet food are among the fuels implicated in the continent’s dust explosions.The report was created by Chris Cloney, principal of DustEx Research Ltd. (www.dustsafetyscience.com), Halifax, Nova Scotia. “We don’t have any system to measure our improvement in preventing and containing explosions,” says Cloney (who recently…