Food Processing

/ / / October 2018 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest

October 2018 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest

Oh my gourd, Becky, look at our food funny. We're taking on the giant orange gourd this month and hoping we can find a few amusing things to say. Do your sense of humor a favor and get in on the comedy.

By illustration by Jerry King

Oct 01, 2018

Is that a giant pumpkin in your back pocket or are you just happy it's Halloween season? This month, we're taking a stab at the comedic value of pumpkins. See if you can carve out a few minutes to mash up some comedy for this month's cartoons. Mid-month, we'll switch things around and put the captions to a vote. See if anyone can hold a candle to your comedic prowess. As always, submit your caption below by mid-month. 

October Food Funny 2018

Submit a Caption

Show More Content