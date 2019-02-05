/ / / Equipment Round Up: February 2019

Sensor keeps track of bearings’ condition

The Ability Smart Sensor can alert end users when mounted bearings are about to fail. It attaches easily to a pillow block or other bearing structure for wireless, Bluetooth-enabled communication of the bearings’ condition. Appropriate personnel can be notified of excessive vibration, temperature changes and other parameters – changes that often indicate larger equipment problems. Included in the cost of the Ability sensor for bearings is access to technologies such as Microsoft Azure cloud services, IBM Watson machine learning and HANA data analysis from SAP. All software is cloud-based, allowing access on smartphones or other internet-connected devices through an intuitive graphical interface. Users register every bearing mount on installation, allowing easy identification when events occur. A traffic light system instantly communicates the condition of each individual bearing mount, and an event log can provide a complete service record. Installation is simple, especially for later-model Dodge mounted bearings, which come with drilled, threaded and plugged sensor holes. For older models or bearings from other suppliers, the sensor fits into a grease stud with a simple adapter. In either case, it can be installed by hand. ABB Motors and Mechanical; Fort Smith, Ark.; 479-646-4711; new.abb.com/motors-generators

Vacuum conveying with mobility

Mobile Vacuum Conveying Systems offer ease-of-mobility for applications requiring access to tanks or other hard-to-reach processing areas. System incorporates an adjustable suction wand where operator introduces product to the vacuum system. Mobile frame incorporates the vacuum producer, conveying product up to 5,000 lbs. (2268kg) per hour and beyond. Vacuum receiver is manually hoisted for easy up-and-down mobility, to a height of at least 91 in. (231cm) at the discharge point. Vacuum receiver includes replaceable inlet assemblies, easy access to filters, pulse filter cleaning, and full opening discharge valves. Vac-U-Max; Belleville, N.J.; 973-759-4600; www.vac-u-max.com

Cold-extracted juice solution

Capable of processing everything from whole watermelons to carrots, beets and berries, the ReadyGo FVP offers continuous, hygienic juice extraction at up to 5 tons/hour of raw product. The fruit and vegetable processing skid incorporates the company’s FVX-5 chopper pump with an external FVG flow-through grinder and a UCF110 screw finisher. No heat is applied during extraction, making the juice or blends suitable for immediate bottling followed by HPP processing with Avure high-pressure processing systems. It does not require emptying and refilling after each batch. Instead, it offers continuous processing, which is hygienic, easy to clean and completely enclosed. JBT Corp.; Lakeland, Fla.; 863-683-5411; www.jbtc.com

Vertical multistage pumps increase efficiency

The newest generation of CR pumps features improved efficiency and reliability, making them particularly suitable for pressure-boosting in food processing applications. The new line includes three extra-large flow sizes of up to 580 psi pump pressure. Energy efficiency is essential when you are working with large pumps. And the attendant CUE drives are specifically optimized for pump operation and available in all voltages and frequencies for pumps in the CR range. CR pumps up to 30 horsepower can be fitted with either integrated drives (CRE) or stand-alone drives (CUE). For the large CR/CRN range, the vendor offers plug-and-play drives that can even be preconfigured and tested to suit specific needs. Grundfos; Brookshire, Tex.; grundfos.us/cr

Software for digital sorters

FMAlert software for Veryx digital sorters captures and saves digital images of foreign material (FM) contaminants and can alert operators immediately, signaling a downstream device during critical FM events. The next-generation software annotates each image to pinpoint the FM object detected and eases access to records. Coupled with Veryx’s advanced detection capabilities, the software helps processors control FM, speed response to FM events, recognize trends and improve documentation to protect food safety. It can be programmed to identify specific user-defined FM types and to trigger a smart alarm to alert the operator or team when critical FM is found. Key Technology; Walla Walla, Wash.; 509-529-2161; www.key.net

Tunnel freezers

The ColdFront tunnel freezer lineup offers food processors three options for their freezing operations. The CryoVantage straight tunnel freezer incorporates technologies for quick, thorough freezing. It incorporates sanitation improvements to speed and facilitate cleaning and meets USDA sanitation standards. The CryoSaver was designed to optimize cryogenic gas use. Its angled design capitalizes on the pooling characteristics of cold cryogen vapor. Advanced features block ambient, room temperature air in a manufacturing plant from entering the freezing zone and also help prevent cryogen vapor from escaping. The Ultra Performance freezer improves the use of cryogens to increase product throughput in the same or smaller footprint of existing operations. This system delivers colder temperatures per square foot efficiently. Praxair; Danbury, Conn.; 800-772-9247; www.praxairfood.com

3-A sanitary certification and agglomerate-free results

The Ystral Conti-TDS brings efficiencies to the mixing and blending process by offering powder induction, wetting and dispersion of an agglomerate-free liquid within one machine. The system has been certified by 3-A Sanitary Standards. It is designed to improve the manufacturing process of food products such as salad dressings, baby food, milk drinks and gelatin solutions. It is available in mobile and inline versions. The patented system operates dust- and loss-free. It offers clean-in-place without disassembly as well as transfer to storage tanks with the same machine. Powder Technologies Inc.; Hainesport, N.J.; 609-914-0521; www.powdertechusa.com