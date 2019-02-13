Food Processing

/ / / February 2019 New Food and Beverage Round-Up

February 2019 New Food and Beverage Round-Up

We rolled out six new food and beverage products in our February issue. Now it's your turn to tell us which products you intend to enjoy the most.

Feb 13, 2019

If you're a regular reader of Food Processing magazine, you're well aware of our monthly new products round-up. If digital is more your style, then you may (or may not) be aware of the new food and beverage products we post on our homepage.

Whether you missed our product posts, or you're just looking for something new and interesting to nosh on or drink up, feast your eyes on the following products posted on FoodProcessing.com. 

Click on the text below each product to learn more. 

love good fats ketoCanada-based Good Fat Co. Expands Keto Snack Distribution to U.S. MM Mexican JalapenoM&Ms Wants Candy Cravers to Vote on These Vacation-Inspired Candies cello cheese singleCello Harmonizes Well-Crafted Cheese with Delicious New Snack

 Swiss Rosti

Swiss Snack Elevates the Potato

 hp hood planet oat

HP Hood Enters the Plant-Based Beverage Category with Planet Oat Oatmilk

 Lightlife burger panel

Lightlife Foods Introduces Plant-Based Burgers and Sausages

 

 

Show More Content