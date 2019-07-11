/ / / Ingredient Round Up: July 2019

Antioxidant-rich currants

European currants are very rich in antioxidants; an excellent source of vitamins & minerals; a natural sweetener with a relatively low glycemic index; and have proven action against metabolic diseases. Vostizza currants since 1993 have been certified by the European Union as a product of Protected Designation of Origin. The conditions of the Greek mountain region and soil lead to the fruit’s sweetness and texture. These currants come in regular and organic varieties. Agricultural Cooperatives Union; Aeghion Aeghio, Greece; +30 26910 22410; www.pesunion.gr



Beet, other fermented ingredients

Fermented foods are part of a movement in the food & beverage industry toward authentic natural ingredients that provide colors and flavors from foodstuffs. Liquid and powdered lactic acid fermented vegetable products include beet, carrot, onion and mushroom. These ingredients are options to create great-tasting and on-trend flavors for a variety of functional food and beverage applications. The centerpiece of the line is beet juice, which possesses a pleasing fruitiness and deep color with a reduced earthiness associated with beetroots. Florida Food Products; Eustis, Fla.; floridafood.com

Natural, gluten-free cassava flour

Premium Cassava Flour is the naturally gluten-free root of the cassava plant, converted to a highly versatile flour through a proprietary process, with no added ingredients. Cassava has been used as a food source in South America, Asia and Africa for centuries. It's a simple, smart solution for today’s gluten-free, grain-free and paleo baked goods and snacks, which are also non-GMO, and clean-label. It is also noteworthy that cassava is a sustainable crop and one that could be less adversely affected by climate change relative to other staple crops. American Key Food Products; Closter, N.J.; www.akfponline.com

Download your copy of the July issue

Pea protein + canola protein

The company blended its proprietary Peazazz pea protein with Supertein canola protein and came up with Nutratein-PS, a protein blend for fortifying dairy-alternative beverages such as almond milk, or to formulate a standalone beverage with a nutritional value consistent with the gold standard of cow’s milk. The result is clean flavor and high solubility. Similarly, Nutratein-TZ, a blend of Peazac pea protein and Puratein canola protein, has functional properties making it suited in the formulation of plant-based meat products such as veggie-burgers or veggie-sausages and with a PDCAAS which actually exceeds that of beef. Both Nutratein proteins are over 90% pure protein. Burcon NutraScience Corp.; Vancouver, British Columbia 604-733-0896; www.burcon.ca

Custom taste modifiers relaunched

The Mag-nifique line of custom taste modifiers has been relaunched to overcome taste challenges that occur in food and beverage development when reducing salt and sugar or upon adding functional ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals and protein. The technology can be used to mask unwanted flavors, like bitterness, or enhance desirable ones, which may be muted in certain applications. In keeping with the consumer preference for clean label ingredients, Mag-nifique taste modifiers are listed as “natural flavor” on ingredient statements and can be non-GMO. Wixon Inc.; St. Francis, Wis.; 800-841-5304; www.wixon.com