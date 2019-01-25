Food Processing

/ / / January 2019 New Food and Beverage Round-Up

January 2019 New Food and Beverage Round-Up

We rolled out six new food and beverage products in our January issue. Now it's your turn to tell us which products you intend to enjoy the most.

By Erin Hallstrom, Digital

Jan 25, 2019

If you're a regular reader of Food Processing magazine, you're well aware of our monthly new products round-up. If digital is more your style, then you may (or may not) be aware of the new food and beverage products we post on our homepage. 

Whether you missed our product posts, or you're just looking for something new and interesting to nosh on or drink up, feast your eyes on the following products posted on FoodProcessing.com. As an added bonus, we'll tally and report on which products received the most website visits in an upcoming post on FoodProcessing.com. 

Click on the text below each product to learn more. 

Johnsonville Recipe Starters

Johnsonville Introduces New Line of Seasoned Ground Meat

Boomchickapop Microwave small

Angie’s Boomchickapop Now Available as Microwavable Popcorn

Baileys Irish Cream Baking Chips

Licensing Partnership Makes Way for Baileys Original Irish Cream Baking Chips

Chobani Gimmies 

Chobani Introduces Yogurt Line for the Youngest Picky Eaters

 Hope Sesame Milk 

New Sesame Seed Beverage Features Exclusive Plant-Based Protein Concentrate

 NoCow Energy Bar 

No Cow Energy Bars Pack a Punch with Both Caffeine and Protein
Show More Content