/ / / New Vendors and Manufacturers at Natural Products Expo West 2019

I got the sense that some vendors and food and beverage manufacturers are using Natural Products Expo West to gauge the strength of a new ideas or flavors. In fact, I think the view cost of exhibiting at NPEW is less than the cost of a taste/consumer test.

The following were notable products that caught my eyes (and stomach) while nibbling my way through the show:

Livia Keto-Certified Pasta: The first pasta to be "Keto Certified." Seven products, including Edamame Spaghetti, Soy Bean Spaghetti and Black Bean Fettuccine; SRP $3.99/7.05 bag.

VeggieCraft Farms: Rice made with cauliflower (both regular and quick cook); SRP $3.99. Flavored rice coming in Q3; riced cauliflower and riced broccoli coming in Q4.

Chameleon Cold-Brew Coffee blended with Organic Oat Milk, Original and Dark Chocolate; $6.99/46 oz.

Volant Cold Brew Coffee (Wild Blueberry, Classic Vanilla, Toasted Coconut); $4.29/12 oz. bottle.

Eat Your Coffee caffeinated snack bar (Peanut Butter Mocha, Fudge Mocha Latte, Salted Caramel Macchiato); $2.49-$2.99/bar

Nature's Bakery Oatmeal Crumble: (Apple, Cherry, Strawberry); SRP: $2.99-4.99/12-bar box.

Justin’s Almond Butter Covered Almonds and Cashew Butter Covered Cashews; $5.99/3-oz. bag.

Sorbatto Frosty Blue (using blueberries as the base) in Raspberry, Blackberry, Blue Passion, Grape, Lemon, Dark Blue; $6.49/16 oz.

Edoughable Ready to Eat Cookie Dough (Birthday Bash, Chocolate Chip off the Ol’ Block, Milk n’ Cookies, Cookies n’ Dream, Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip off the Ol’ Block); $2.69/3.5 oz.

Enjoy Life Chocolate Protein Bites (Cinnamon Spice, Dark Raspberry, Sunseed Butter, Dipped Banana); $1.49/1.7oz-$5.99/6.4 oz.

NoSH Organic Fruit & Protein Soft Oat Bar (Blueberry & Banana, Sweet Potato, Apple & Cinnamon); $3.99/6 bars.

PopCorners Flourish Veggie Crisps; (Greens & Beans, Roasted Beets, Harvest Kale, Toasted Cauliflower); $3.49/ 5 oz. bag.

Kale & Quiona Burger; $4.49/pack of four.

Prommus (The High Protein Hummus) (Traditional, Red Pepper, Avocado, Kalamata Olive); $4.49-4.99/9 oz. container.

PB & Me Powdered Hazelnut Butter (Chocolate, No Sugar Added); $8.99-$9.99/6.5 oz. jar.

Shrooms Mushroom Jerky (Honey Chipotle Shiitake, Roasted Teriyaki Portabella, and Original Portabella); $6.99/2.5 oz. bag. Also Shrooms Splits Jerky using Turkey, Berries, Filet Mignon and Peppered Beef.

Wild Joy Banana Jerky (Original, Ginger Teriyaki, Chipotle Lime); $4.99/3 oz. bag

Primal Noble Made Dressings (Citrus Zest, Carrot Ginger, Almond Butter Turmeric, Sriracha Tahini); $6.99/10 oz. bottle

Republic of Tea Super Adapt Teas (Burnout Blocker, Clarity and Calm, Restore and Reset, Stress Suppress, Hormone Harmony); $11.99-$13.99/36 bags.

Numi Organics Daily Super Shots (Mind Tonic, Inflamm Away, Energy Lift, Belly Bliss, Immune Support); $3.99/2 oz. shot.

Brainiac Products for Kids (yogurt to support brain development) in cups, tubes and drinks.

Newman’s Own Organic RTD Iced Black Tea (Lemon, Peach, Raspberry, Passion Fruit); $1.99/12-oz. can

Nestea RTD Tea sourced from Nilgiri region of India (Peach Black, Lemon Black, Raspberry Green, Lime/Mint Green); $1.69/17.6 oz. bottle.

Hope & Sesame Organic Plant Based Sesame Milk (Original, Unsweetened, Chocolate, Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut); $4.99/1 liter.

Navitas Organics Superfood Lattes (Matcha, Cacao, Turmeric); $12.99/10 pack single serves.

Good Night: Snack Right Sleep Tight Bar (Milk Chocolate Tart Cherry, Dark Chocolate Tart Cherry); $2.49/bar.

Wella Organics Bar (Cashew Cacao & Chaga, Cashew Matcha & Moringa, Cashew Turmeric & Ginger, Cashew Chai & Maca); $2.49-3.29/1.6 oz. bar.

Veggies for Your Eggs (Leafy Green, Rancheros, Mediterranean, Farmers Basket); $2.99/container (equivalent to 6 eggs).

Stevia is showing up in unexpected places, such as popcorn and other savory products. I bet the consumer would be willing to have a few extra calories for a really good tasting product instead of using stevia. We think manufacturers should give this idea a try, products may perform better in the market and probably will taste better, too.