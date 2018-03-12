An Ode to Performance Reviews

Working Wit is a blog about workplace issues. Written mostly by our Digital Doyenne, Erin, we'll aim to provide you with time management tips, technologies for staying organized, and small doses of humor and wit. Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Shoot us an E-Mail and we'll see what we can do.

I've been less than lackluster in posting fresh new content for this blog. I could blame it on Thanksgiving or maybe on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Giving Tuesday. I could assign blame, but I won't, because that's not my style. I own my faults.

Most of why this blog has sat someone silent in the last couple of weeks is because of housework. You read that right....housework. In digital media, house work involves a lot of behind-the-scenes work that doesn't always show up to the naked eye: deep cleaning the code, scrubbing and polishing taxonomies, and sprucing up the navigation. You've seen our new navigation, right?

I've been working on improving the entire website because it's a huge part of my job. You see, my performance reviews exist on several levels. Am I achieving KPIs? Yes. Am I pleasant to work with? Yes. Am I helping our website users get the best website experience? Well, that remains to be seen.

I have a favor to ask of you, dear reader. I'm conducting a survey of all of our website visitors and asking them to tell me what they really think of all we have to offer on the website, on e-mails, or whatever else you may use digitally.

The fun part of this survey is that I'm asking for your honesty. Give me The Good. The Bad. The Ugly.

Throughout our articles we write about how Company X improved this process or Company Y improved that product. We're not strangers to the improvement process, which is the essence of what this survey is about. It would be great if you could help me out (and help yourself out since your answers will help shape how we improve the website) by filling out the incredibly quick survey.

I'll be keeping this survey open for most of December, so if you find yourself with 90 seconds to kill and want to get in some good karma with Santa or your Elf on the Shelf, please check it out.