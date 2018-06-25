Barton 1792 Distillery Facility Collapses
Jun 25, 2018
Bourbon lovers may want to take heed before reading about the events in Bardstown, KY on Friday. Part of a warehouse housing roughly 18,000 barrels of Barton 1792 bourbon collapsed Friday morning, sending nearly half of the bourbon barrels spilling out of the building.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, no one was reported injured; however officials are investigating if any of the barrels are leaking bourbon into the ground or waterways.
Read the full report from the Louisville Courier-Journal
