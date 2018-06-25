Food Processing

/ / / Barton 1792 Distillery Facility Collapses

Barton 1792 Distillery Facility Collapses

Jun 25, 2018

Bourbon lovers may want to take heed before reading about the events in Bardstown, KY on Friday. Part of a warehouse housing roughly 18,000 barrels of Barton 1792 bourbon collapsed Friday morning, sending nearly half of the bourbon barrels spilling out of the building.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, no one was reported injured; however officials are investigating if any of the barrels are leaking bourbon into the ground or waterways.

Read the full report from the Louisville Courier-Journal

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments