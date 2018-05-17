Bumble Bee CEO Charged With Price Fixing
May 17, 2018
A federal grand jury in San Francisco on May 16 indicted the CEO of Bumble Bee Foods for conspiring with competitors to fix seafood prices earlier this decade.
Christopher Lischewski faces felony charges for allegedly fixing prices and limiting competition for packaged seafood sold in the U.S. between November 2010 and December 2013, according to the online San Francisco Chronicle.
The indictment did not identify the co-conspirators, but a private class-action lawsuit cited by the Chronicle accuses Bumble Bee of conspiring with Starkist and Tri Union Seafoods, the latter doing business as Chicken of the Sea.
Bumble Bee, based in San Diego, pleaded guilty last year to a criminal charge of conspiring to fix tuna prices, reports the Chronicle. The Justice Department said the company will be fined at least $25 million. Two of its executives have also pleaded guilty.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments