CMO To Become President of Mars Wrigley Confectionery
Jun 13, 2018
Andrew Clarke, currently chief marketing & customer officer of Mars Wrigley Confectionery, will replace Martin Radvan as the business unit's global president in September.
Clarke has been Wrigley's CMO since 2015, and he's been with Mars since 2000, signing on in the U.K. as category leadership director for Mars Chocolate. Since then, he's held a number of general management roles in the chocolate, petcare and food segments, both company-wide and in specific countries or regions.
Radvan will retire after a 32-year career with Mars that extended across multiple functions, business segments and countries. Radvan led the integration of the Mars Chocolate and Wrigley segments into Mars Wrigley Confectionery.
