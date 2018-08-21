Kellogg's Froot Loops Collaborates with Fashion Brand to Unveil Fashion Collection
Aug 21, 2018
How sweet it is to get to wear your favorite cereal brand. Lovers of Kellogg's Froot Loops will get that chance thanks to a 10-piece collaboration with co-created fashion brand AWAYTOMARS.
According to a release, nearly 700 designers participated to develop the collection's hats, t-shirts, sneakers, hoodie, jacket and dress.
The collection is launching today as a preview to AWAYTOMARS' Spring/Summer 19 collection, which will debut in Paris on Sept. 27.
To get your hands on your own sweet merchandise, you can shop the collection at awaytomars.com/frootloops, and a limited number of items will be available at Kellogg's NYC cafe until they are sold out. The collection retails from $30-$185.
