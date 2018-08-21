/ / / Kellogg's Froot Loops Collaborates with Fashion Brand to Unveil Fashion Collection

Food Processing

By Erin Hallstrom, Digital

Aug 21, 2018

Kelloggs Froot Loop ClothesHow sweet it is to get to wear your favorite cereal brand. Lovers of Kellogg's Froot Loops will get that chance thanks to a 10-piece collaboration with co-created fashion brand AWAYTOMARS.

According to a release, nearly 700 designers participated to develop the collection's hats, t-shirts, sneakers, hoodie, jacket and dress.

The collection is launching today as a preview to AWAYTOMARS' Spring/Summer 19 collection, which will debut in Paris on Sept. 27.

To get your hands on your own sweet merchandise, you can shop the collection at awaytomars.com/frootloops, and a limited number of items will be available at Kellogg's NYC cafe until they are sold out. The collection retails from $30-$185.

To read more, visit Kellogg's website

