Hormel to Expand Pizza Toppings Plant
Sep 27, 2018
Hormel Foods will spend about $150 million to nearly double the size of its pizza-toppings plant in Nevada, Iowa, the company announced recently.
The plant, about 20 miles north of Des Moines, is operated by Hormel subsidiary Burke Marketing Corp. It produces toppings for pizza, including pepperoni, meat crumbles, diced meats and meatballs.
The expansion will add 200,000 square feet to the plant’s existing 225,000. It will add 210 employees to the existing staff of 339.
Hormel is receiving $10.5 million in development incentives from Iowa, plus a 10-year, 100% tax abatement from the city of Nevada.
