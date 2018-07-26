Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection's New Home
Jul 26, 2018
Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection (www.mt.com) moved into a new facility in July.
The building's 267,000 sq. ft. sit on 38 acres in Lutz, Fla., a few miles north of the division's former Tampa headquarters, and include both offices and manufacturing. There is a large applications center for product testing, several factory acceptance test rooms, training rooms and some exceptional employee amenities.
The Product Inspection Division consists of Hi-Speed checkweighers, Safeline metal detection and X-ray units and machine vision brands CI-Vision and PCE.
