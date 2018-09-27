/ / / Tyson Crowdfunds PR for Snack Launch

When it comes to ¡Yappah! Protein Crisps, Tyson Foods takes consumer buy-in literally.

Tyson has launched a Kickstarter campaign in connection with the rollout of its new ¡Yappah! Chicken Michelada flavor. The campaign, started Sept. 24 and running through Oct. 15, will raise money for charity in the name of the new SKU, scheduled to appear in stores by late October.

This is the second time Tyson has promoted ¡Yappah! through crowdfunding. The product’s initial launch, with four chicken flavors, was heralded with an Indiegogo charity campaign last spring. The funds raised will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Crowdfunding is a way to reach the kind of consumers Tyson is targeting with ¡Yappah! The product is flavored with what Tyson calls “rescued ingredients,” meaning residue normally discarded by other food processors, such as spent malted barley from Molson Coors or vegetable puree from juicing. This is seen as a way to appeal to consumers concerned about food waste.

“The ¡Yappah! brand mission is unique, important and far-reaching,” said Rizal Hamdallah, who heads the group that created the ¡Yappah! brand. “The brand was created to inspire people and partners to rethink their relationship to food and how it impacts society. Through this Kickstarter campaign, we again are encouraging everyone to support efforts to address global food challenges such as food waste.”

The Kickstarter page for ¡Yappah! Chicken Michelada showed $3,249 raised from 80 donors as of Sept. 27. The campaign is sponsored by “Yappah Foods”; the word “Tyson” appears nowhere on the page.