Welch’s Gets New CEO
Sep 19, 2018
Welch’s Foods has a new CEO, following the retirement of Brad Irwin after 10 years at the helm.
Trevor Bynum, formerly president of the foodservice division of Schwa Food Company, will take over at Welch’s on Oct. 1. He has previously held positions at the WhiteWave Foods division of Groupe Danone, where he was vice president for growth channels, and at General Mills, as a marketing manager.
Bynum’s “wealth of experience in the [packaged goods] industry will help our teams achieve our growth objectives while we tackle the industry-wide concerns with transportation and commodity costs,” board chairman Tom Wilkinson said in a statement.
